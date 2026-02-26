Caris Life Sciences Swings To Q4 Profit

Markets
(RTTNews) - Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (CAI) on Thursday reported a sharp increase in fourth-quarter revenue and swung to profitability.

For the fourth quarter, revenue increased to $292.9 million from $129.9 million a year earlier. For the full year 2025, revenue rose to $812.0 million from $412.3 million in 2024.

The company posted net income of $82.0 million, or $0.28 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a net loss of $61.9 million, or $1.73 per share, a year earlier. For the full year 2025, net loss widened to $538.0 million, or $3.22 per share, compared with $378.3 million, or $10.66 per share, in the prior year.

For full-year 2026, Caris expects revenue in the range of $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion, representing growth of approximately 23% to 26% compared to 2025.

The company expects molecular profiling revenue to grow approximately 21% to 22% year over year in 2026, and pharma and research revenue to be in the range of $75 million to $85 million.

Caris also anticipates operating expenses of $590 million to $595 million in 2026 and expects to remain positive on free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA.

CAI is currently trading after market at $22.20, up $2.96 or 15.38 percent on the Nasdaq.

