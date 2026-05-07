Caris Life Sciences Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Caris Life Sciences (CAI) on Thursday reported first-quarter results with revenue rising sharply from last year while losses narrowed, driven by strong growth in molecular profiling services.

Total revenue increased to $216.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 from $120.9 million in the same period last year.

The company posted an operating income of $5.3 million, compared with an operating loss of $58.0 million a year earlier. Net loss narrowed to $0.5 million, or $0.00 per share, from $102.6 million, or $3.57 per share, in the first quarter of 2025.

CAI is currently trading after hours at $16.94, down $2.90 or 14.62 percent on the Nasdaq.

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