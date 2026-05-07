Markets
CAI

Caris Life Sciences Q1 Loss Narrows

May 07, 2026 — 05:48 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Caris Life Sciences (CAI) on Thursday reported first-quarter results with revenue rising sharply from last year while losses narrowed, driven by strong growth in molecular profiling services.

Total revenue increased to $216.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 from $120.9 million in the same period last year.

The company posted an operating income of $5.3 million, compared with an operating loss of $58.0 million a year earlier. Net loss narrowed to $0.5 million, or $0.00 per share, from $102.6 million, or $3.57 per share, in the first quarter of 2025.

CAI is currently trading after hours at $16.94, down $2.90 or 14.62 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.