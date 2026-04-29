Caris Develops Predictive AI Model For Selection Of Glioblastoma Therapies

(RTTNews) - Caris Life Sciences (CAI), an artificial intelligence TechBio and precision medicine company, announced on Wednesday the development and peer-reviewed publication of a predictive signature for therapy selection in glioblastoma patients.

Glioblastoma (GBM) represents one of the most common and aggressive and inoperable brain malignancies, with a life expectancy of 12 months from time of diagnosis. Current treatment options include surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy by temozolomide (TMZ). But more than half of the patient population does not respond to TMZ, and develops resistance to the treatment.

The artificial intelligence (AI) model developed by Caris determines an individual patient's risk of developing resistance to TMZ. The model was trained using data from the MI cancer Seek NGS assay, a genetic sequencing technique approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which can be used to predict TMZ resistance.

By inferring the O6-methylguanine-DNA-methyltransferase (MGMT) promoter methylation status from the NGS data, the model offers improved discrimination of overall survival (OS) outcomes for GBM patients on chemotherapy. Additionally, the model can provide insights for isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH)-wild type GBM patients treated with TMZ.

The company also stated that the model was developed using a clinic-genomic dataset of 5841 GBM patients, and its success rate was further evaluated using a cohort of 3400 GBM cases.

CAI is currently trading at $17.93, down 2.77%.

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