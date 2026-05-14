Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) Price Target Increased by 38.57% to 12.37

The average one-year price target for Caribou Biosciences (NasdaqGS:CRBU) has been revised to $12.37 / share. This is an increase of 38.57% from the prior estimate of $8.92 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 483.37% from the latest reported closing price of $2.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caribou Biosciences. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 23.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBU is 0.05%, an increase of 53.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.49% to 41,853K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBU is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pfizer holds 4,690K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,767K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company.

Kynam Capital Management holds 2,503K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,068K shares , representing a decrease of 22.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBU by 52.22% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,640K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares , representing an increase of 52.41%.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,213K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares , representing a decrease of 14.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBU by 5.91% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.