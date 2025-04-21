CarGurus, Inc. to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

CarGurus will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, followed by a conference call and webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

CarGurus, Inc., a leading digital auto platform, will announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 after market close on May 8, 2025, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results with investors and analysts. Participants can join the call by dialing designated numbers depending on their location, and a live webcast will be accessible on the company's website. An audio replay and archived webcast will also be available shortly after the call. CarGurus operates the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. and offers online platforms in Canada and the U.K., utilizing proprietary technology to enhance vehicle buying and selling experiences.

Potential Positives

CarGurus is scheduled to announce financial results for Q1 2025 on May 8, 2025, indicating a commitment to transparency and timely communication with investors.

The company's position as the No. 1 visited digital auto platform enhances its reputation and potential for continued growth in the automotive market.

The upcoming conference call and webcast provide stakeholders with direct access to management insights and performance metrics, supporting investor engagement.

CarGurus' use of proprietary technology and data analytics reinforces its competitive edge by fostering trust and transparency in automotive transactions.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide context or preliminary insights into financial performance prior to theearnings callmay lead to investor uncertainty and negatively impact stock performance.

Lack of specific guidance or performance expectations in the release could spark concerns among investors about future growth and profitability.

Announcement of a financial results call without prior notification of potential issues could suggest internal challenges that the company may be facing.

FAQ

When will CarGurus announce its financial results?

CarGurus will announce its financial results for Q1 2025 on May 8, 2025, after market close.

How can I join the CarGurus conference call?

To join the conference call, dial (877) 451-6152 for U.S. or Canada, or (201) 389-0879 for international callers.

Where can I watch the CarGurus financial results webcast?

The financial results webcast can be accessed live on the Investors section of CarGurus' website at https://investors.cargurus.com.

What time is the CarGurus conference call?

The CarGurus conference call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2025, until May 22, 2025.

$CARG Insider Trading Activity

$CARG insiders have traded $CARG stock on the open market 113 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 113 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LANGLEY STEINERT (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 94 sales selling 972,954 shares for an estimated $34,564,413 .

. SAMUEL ZALES (COO and President) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 234,708 shares for an estimated $8,466,508 .

. ZACHARY EMERSON HALLOWELL (CEO, CarOffer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,327 shares for an estimated $585,803 .

. JASON TREVISAN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $354,099

DAFNA SARNOFF (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,897 shares for an estimated $313,402 .

. ELISA PALAZZO (CFO and Treasurer) sold 3,973 shares for an estimated $126,857

MATTHEW TODD QUINN (Chief Technology Officer) sold 4,393 shares for an estimated $125,771

$CARG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $CARG stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BOSTON, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles



1



, announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the close of the market on May 8, 2025.





CarGurus will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2025. To access the conference call, dial (877) 451-6152 for the U.S. or Canada, or (201) 389-0879 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the company’s website at





https://investors.cargurus.com





.





An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 22, 2025, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 13752230. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at





https://investors.cargurus.com





.







About CarGurus, Inc.







CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus platform gives consumers the confidence to purchase and/or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire, and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.



1







In addition to the U.S. marketplace, the company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the U.K., as well as independent online marketplace brands Autolist in the U.S. and PistonHeads in the U.K.





To learn more about CarGurus, visit





www.cargurus.com





, and for more information about CarOffer, visit





www.caroffer.com





.





CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer® is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.







1







Similarweb





: Traffic Report [Cars.com, Autotrader, TrueCar, CARFAX Listings (defined as CARFAX Total visits minus Vehicle History Reports traffic)], Q4 2024, U.S.







Investor Contact:







Kirndeep Singh





Vice President, Head of Investor Relations









investors@cargurus.com











Media Contact:







Maggie Meluzio





Director, Public Relations & External Communications









pr@cargurus.com







