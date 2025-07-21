CarGurus, Inc. to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

CarGurus will release its Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, followed by a conference call and webcast.

CarGurus, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, after the market closes on August 7, 2025. Following the announcement, the company will host a conference call and live webcast for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day. Access to the call is available via specific dialing options for U.S., Canada, and international participants, and an audio replay will be provided starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 7 until August 21. CarGurus, recognized as the leading digital auto platform for vehicle transactions, also operates in Canada and the U.K. and utilizes advanced technology and data analytics to enhance the automotive shopping experience. For more details, interested parties can visit the company's website.

Potential Positives

CarGurus is the most visited digital auto platform in the U.S., which enhances its market position and brand recognition.

The upcoming financial results announcement and conference call indicate transparency and engagement with investors and analysts.

The company is expanding its services by building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and an online wholesale platform, which may drive future growth.

CarGurus operates in multiple countries, including Canada and the U.K., indicating a strong international presence and potential for further market expansion.

Potential Negatives

Delay in announcing financial results could create uncertainty among investors leading up to the August 7, 2025 call.

Potential concerns regarding the financial performance of the company may arise if investors perceive the upcoming results to be unfavorable.

The text repeatedly mentions the upcoming conference call without providing any current information, which may suggest a lack of recent developments or positive news from the company.

FAQ

When will CarGurus release its financial results?

CarGurus will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on August 7, 2025.

How can I access the CarGurus conference call?

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 451-6152 for U.S. callers or (201) 389-0879 for international callers.

Is there a webcast available for the financial results discussion?

Yes, a live webcast of the financial results discussion will be available on the Investors section of CarGurus' website.

What is the timeframe for the audio replay of the conference call?

The audio replay will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. ET on August 7, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 21, 2025.

Where can I find more information about CarGurus?

More information about CarGurus can be found on their official website at www.cargurus.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CARG Insider Trading Activity

$CARG insiders have traded $CARG stock on the open market 141 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 141 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LANGLEY STEINERT (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 120 sales selling 1,128,889 shares for an estimated $36,675,647 .

. SAMUEL ZALES (COO and President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $2,276,000 .

. JAVIER ZAMORA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,739 shares for an estimated $643,703 .

. DAFNA SARNOFF (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,718 shares for an estimated $393,958 .

. ZACHARY EMERSON HALLOWELL (CEO, CarOffer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,926 shares for an estimated $251,970 .

. MATTHEW TODD QUINN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,182 shares for an estimated $251,149 .

. ISMAIL ELSHAREEF (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,571 shares for an estimated $210,942 .

. ELISA PALAZZO (CFO and Treasurer) sold 3,973 shares for an estimated $126,857

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CARG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $CARG stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CARG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CARG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/24/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CARG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CARG forecast page.

$CARG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CARG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CARG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Robert Mollins from Gordon Haskett set a target price of $35.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $37.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $38.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $42.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Kunal Madhukar from UBS set a target price of $33.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $39.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a target price of $34.0 on 03/27/2025

Full Release



BOSTON, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles



1



, announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the close of the market on August 7, 2025.





CarGurus will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025. To access the conference call, dial (877) 451-6152 for the U.S. or Canada, or (201) 389-0879 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the company’s website at





https://investors.cargurus.com





.





An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 21, 2025, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 13754096. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at





https://investors.cargurus.com





.







About CarGurus, Inc.







CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus platform gives consumers the confidence to purchase and/or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire, and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.



1







In addition to the U.S. marketplace, the company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the U.K., as well as independent online marketplace brands Autolist in the U.S. and PistonHeads in the U.K.





To learn more about CarGurus, visit





www.cargurus.com





, and for more information about CarOffer, visit





www.caroffer.com





.





CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer® is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.







1







Similarweb





: Traffic Report [Cars.com, Autotrader, TrueCar, CARFAX Listings (defined as CARFAX Total visits minus Vehicle History Reports traffic)], Q1 2025, U.S.







Investor Contact:







Kirndeep Singh





Vice President, Head of Investor Relations









investors@cargurus.com











Media Contact:







Maggie Meluzio





Director, Public Relations & External Communications









pr@cargurus.com







