Cargojet Inc. Q1 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$4.1 million, or C$0.27 per share. This compares with C$48.0 million, or C$2.87 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cargojet Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$8.9 million or C$0.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to C$254.7 million from C$249.9 million last year.

Cargojet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$4.1 Mln. vs. C$48.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.27 vs. C$2.87 last year. -Revenue: C$254.7 Mln vs. C$249.9 Mln last year.

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