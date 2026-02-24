Cargojet Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$26.6 million, or C$1.76 per share. This compares with C$71.2 million, or C$4.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cargojet Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$22.2 million or C$1.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.9% to C$284.7 million from C$293.2 million last year.

Cargojet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$26.6 Mln. vs. C$71.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.76 vs. C$4.28 last year. -Revenue: C$284.7 Mln vs. C$293.2 Mln last year.

