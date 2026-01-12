Markets
CareDx Preliminary Q4 Revenue Up 25%

January 12, 2026 — 07:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) reported preliminary fourth quarter revenue of approximately $108 million, an increase of 25% year-over-year; testing services revenue of approximately $78 million, an increase of 23%; testing services volume of approximately 53,000, an increase of 17%.

Preliminary 2025 revenue was approximately $380 million, an increase of 14% year-over-year; testing services revenue of approximately $274 million, an increase of 10%; and testing services volume of approximately 200,000, an increase of 14%.

