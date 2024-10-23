CareDx, Dovetail Genomics team on transplant matching with Hi-C technology

CareDx (CDNA), The Transplant Company and Dovetail Genomics, a leader in the field of genomic solutions announced a strategic partnership to drive the next wave of innovation in HLA genotyping for organ and stem cell transplant matching. HLA labs will be able to participate in an Early Access Program using CareDx’s NGS-based AlloSeq Tx 17 HLA typing solution incorporating Dovetail Genomics’ cutting-edge Hi-C LinkPrep technology to achieve high-resolution genotyping and haplotyping without the need for family genotyping studies. The addition of haplotyping has the potential to improve the likelihood of long-term successful donor-recipient matching. “We believe that Dovetail Genomic’s LinkPrep technology’s unique ability to capture haplotype-aware genetic variation will be a game-changer for applications like HLA testing,” expressed Matt Easterday, Ph.D., J.D., CEO of Dovetail Genomics. “The ability to haplotype through the entire HLA region offers the transplant community an important new tool for optimizing transplant matching.” The performance of the combined AlloSeq Tx and LinkPrep technology on clinical study samples will be showcased at the 50th annual American Society for Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics ASHI meeting in both a poster session and a CareDx symposium titled “Future of Transplant Solutions: Innovation Across the Pre-and Post-Transplant Journey” on October 23. HLA labs interested in participating in the early access program are encouraged to reach out to their CareDx representative

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CDNA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.