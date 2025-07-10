CareCloud, Inc. Common Stock Surges 70% in Q2 2025, Added to Russell Microcap Index

CareCloud's stock surged 70% in Q2 2025, reflecting increased investor confidence and inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index.

CareCloud, Inc. reported a significant rise in its common stock, increasing approximately 70% in the second quarter of 2025, making it one of the top performers in the Russell Microcap® Index after being added to the index on June 30, 2025. The company attributes this growth to heightened investor confidence driven by its focus on AI innovation, strategic acquisitions, and improved financial positioning. Notable achievements for the first half of 2025 include the launch of an AI Center of Excellence, the resumption of M&A activities, and a strong cash position exceeding $10 million. Co-CEO Stephen Snyder emphasized that these developments reflect disciplined execution and set the stage for continued momentum in the latter half of the year, reinforcing CareCloud's commitment to delivering advanced healthcare technology solutions.

CareCloud's common stock rose approximately 70% during the second quarter of 2025, marking it as one of the top gainers in the Russell Microcap® Index for the period.

The company was officially added to the Russell Microcap Index effective June 30, 2025, which enhances its visibility and credibility among investors.

First half 2025 highlights include the launch of an AI Center of Excellence and the resumption of M&A activity targeting high-potential verticals, indicating a proactive approach to growth and innovation.

CareCloud ended the quarter with over $10 million in cash and successfully converted 3.5 million Series A Preferred shares into Common Stock, strengthening its balance sheet and public float.

The press release includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements, indicating that the company's future performance may be uncertain and subject to various risks, which could undermine investor confidence.

Despite showing a significant stock price increase, there is no indication of sustained past performance, highlighting a potential volatility issue that may concern investors.

The mention of resumed M&A activity includes inherent risks associated with integrating new acquisitions, which could negatively impact operational stability if not managed well.

What contributed to CareCloud's stock increase in Q2 2025?

CareCloud's stock rose about 70% due to increased investor confidence and strong performance following its addition to the Russell Microcap Index.

When was CareCloud added to the Russell Microcap Index?

CareCloud was officially added to the Russell Microcap Index effective June 30, 2025, after the annual reconstitution.

What is CareCloud's strategy for future growth?

CareCloud plans to accelerate AI innovation, resume acquisitions in high-potential verticals, and enhance its capital structure for long-term growth.

What recent milestones has CareCloud achieved in 2025?

In the first half of 2025, CareCloud launched an AI Center of Excellence and completed the conversion of 3.5 million Series A shares.

How can I stay updated on CareCloud's news and announcements?

You can follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, or visit their website at carecloud.com for the latest updates.

Full Release





SOMERSET, N.J., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) (“CareCloud” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered healthcare technology and revenue cycle management solutions, today announced that its common stock rose approximately 70% during the second quarter of 2025, making it among the top gainers in the Russell Microcap



®



Index for the period.





The Company was officially added to the Russell Microcap Index effective June 30, 2025, following the annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes. The inclusion and strong performance underscore CareCloud’s growing visibility and investor confidence in its strategic direction.





“Our performance this quarter reflects growing investor confidence in our strategic direction, particularly as we accelerate AI innovation, re-engage in targeted acquisitions, and enhance our capital structure,” said Stephen Snyder, Co-CEO of CareCloud. “With a strengthened balance sheet, an expanding public float, and a renewed focus on delivering intelligent health solutions, we believe CareCloud is well positioned for long-term growth.”





First Half 2025 Highlights:







Launched its new AI Center of Excellence



Resumed M&A activity targeting high-potential verticals



Completed conversion of 3.5 million Series A Preferred shares into Common Stock



Ended the quarter with over $10 million in cash



Added to the Russell Microcap Index











The Company believes that these developments reflect CareCloud’s disciplined execution and position the Company for continued momentum into the second half of 2025.







