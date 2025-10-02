Cardlytics Reduces Workforce

(RTTNews) - Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) announced an enterprise-wide cost savings initiative. As part of this effort, Cardlytics reduced workforce by approximately 120 full-time employees and contractors, representing about 30% of its total workforce.

Cardlytics expects to incur $2.3 million in severance and related expenses in connection with this reduction, most of which will be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025. The actions are expected to deliver annualized cash savings of at least $26 million. The company remains committed to achieving positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025 and 2026.

