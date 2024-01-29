News & Insights

Cardlytics Gains On SRS Dispute Settlement

January 29, 2024

(RTTNews) - Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) shares are progressing more than 26 percent on Monday morning trade announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Shareholder Representative Services LLC, or SRS, and successfully resolved all disputes related to the Bridg merger agreement and the earnout payments.

Further, Cardlytics expects to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2023.

Currently, shares are at $7.25, up 25.65 percent from the previous close of $5.77 on a volume of 3,565,672.

