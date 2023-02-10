Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Miss

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII reported a loss of 20 cents per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023, narrower than a loss of 23 cents in the prior-year period. The reported loss was, however, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents.

Net Sales

Cardiovascular Systems’ revenues of $61.5 million improved 3.9% year over year. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%.

Segment Details

In the quarter under review, worldwide coronary revenues rose 13.9% year over year to $23 million.

Worldwide peripheral revenues decreased 1.2% year over year in the quarter to $38.5 million. Sporadic staffing shortages continued to impact peripheral procedural volumes, particularly for lower acuity patients with intermittent quantitation.

Margins

The gross margin in the reported quarter was 69.9%, up 52 basis points (bps) year over year on a 2.1% rise in the cost of goods sold.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 3.1% to $41.6 million. Research and development expenses declined 7.4% to $9.5 million.

Adjusted operating expenses rose 3.9% to $51.2 million. The adjusted operating loss in the reported quarter was $8.2 million, almost in line with the year-ago adjusted operating loss.

Financial Position

The company exited Q2 fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $59.8 million compared with $62.9 million at the end of Q1 fiscal 2023.

Update on Merger

On Feb 8, 2023, CSII entered into a merger agreement with Abbott Laboratories. Per the terms of the deal, Abbott will acquire Cardivascular Systems for a total expected equity value of approximately $890 million.

Post the completion of the deal, Cardiovascular Systems will continue as the surviving corporation and as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abbott.

The boards of directors of both companies unanimously approved the Abbott Merger Agreement and the Abbott transaction.

Our Take

Cardiovascular Systems’ second-quarter fiscal 2022 loss per share was wider than the consensus mark. Revenues, too, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The gross margin in the quarter expanded despite an operating loss on mounting costs and expenses.

However, CSII has not provided any update on the 2023 guidance following the announcement of the merger agreement with Abbot.

