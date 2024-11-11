CardioComm Solutions Partners with Sony for ECG Integration

Cardiocomm Solutions (TSE:EKG) has released an update.
CardioComm Solutions has partnered with Sony to integrate its advanced ECG technology into Sony’s mSafety platform, enhancing the wearable health solution by allowing users to monitor their heart health in real-time without a smartphone. This collaboration provides significant benefits, including early detection of heart anomalies and long-term monitoring of arrhythmias, contributing to improved heart health management and outcomes.
