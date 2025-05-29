Markets
Cardio Diagnostics Regains Nasdaq Compliance After Reverse Stock Split

May 29, 2025 — 11:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (CDIO), a leader in AI-driven cardiovascular precision medicine, announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

The company received official confirmation in a notification letter from Nasdaq on May 28, 2025, as disclosed in its latest Form 8-K filing.

Nasdaq's decision came after the company's stock maintained a closing bid above $1.00 per share from May 13 to May 27, 2025. This period followed the effectiveness of a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. With the requirement met, Nasdaq has confirmed that the compliance matter is now resolved.

