Cardio Diagnostics Expands Global Footprint; Set To Launch PrecisionCHD In India; Stock Surges

(RTTNews) - Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (CDIO), an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, today announced that it is partnering with Aimil Ltd. and Dr.Lal PathLabs Ltd. to launch the PrecisionCHD test in India.

PrecisionCHD, developed by Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, is a laboratory blood test for coronary heart disease (CHD) that helps doctors understand the key molecular drivers of the disease for personalized treatment and ongoing care. Unlike angiograms, which only detect obstructive CHD, PrecisionCHD can also identify non-obstructive CHD that angiograms typically cannot detect.

Following the announcement, CDIO is surging 29.61% in the pre-market trade.

This partnership is Cardio Diagnostics' first expansion outside the United States and official entry into the Indian market, where cardiovascular disease remains a leading and growing health concern, with CHD prevalence ranging between 7.4% and 13% varied by population settings.

With commercial rollout expected in 2026, the initial phase of this partnership has commenced with a focus on promoting the test within Dr. Lal PathLabs' laboratory and clinical network, aligning with Indian clinical and regulatory protocols.

On Tuesday,CDIO closed trading at 0.84% lower at $2.95

