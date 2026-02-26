Cardinal Infrastructure Group (CDNL) Price Target Increased by 13.79% to 33.66

The average one-year price target for Cardinal Infrastructure Group (NasdaqGS:CDNL) has been revised to $33.66 / share. This is an increase of 13.79% from the prior estimate of $29.58 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $36.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.97% from the latest reported closing price of $34.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardinal Infrastructure Group. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 490.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 1,285K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company.

Ophir Asset Management Pty holds 987K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 942K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company.

ACK Asset Management holds 845K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company.

Wasatch Advisors holds 684K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company.

