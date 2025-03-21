News & Insights

Cardinal Health Stock: Is CAH Outperforming the Healthcare Sector?

March 21, 2025 — 11:37 am EDT

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH), headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, is a leading global healthcare solutions provider specializing in pharmaceutical distribution, medical and laboratory products, and data-driven healthcare solutions. With a market capitalization of $31.9 billion, the company operates in over 30 countries and employs more than 48,000 professionals worldwide. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," Cardinal Health fits this bill perfectly. Cardinal Health plays a critical role in enhancing supply chain efficiency, improving patient outcomes, and driving innovation in healthcare logistics, serving hospitals, pharmacies, and healthcare providers across the globe.

Cardinal recently touched its all-time high of $133.11 in the last trading session. CAH stock has surged 12.5% over the past three months, outpacing the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV6.5% gain over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Over the longer term, Cardinal’s performance looks appealing. CAH stock has gained 19% over the past six months and 18.9% over the past year, compared to XLV’s 5.3% rise over the past six months and 1.1% returns over the past 52 weeks.

Cardinal Health has sustained its uptrend, consistently trading above its 50-day moving average since late October and maintaining its position above the 200-day moving average since mid-August, reinforcing its long-term bullish momentum.

www.barchart.com

Cardinal Health climbed over 1% on March 18, defying the broader market downturn as investors sought refuge in defensive healthcare stocks. Heightened market volatility, driven by economic uncertainty and shifting interest rate expectations, pressured major indices. However, CAH and its peers benefited from their stable earnings outlook and resilient demand for healthcare products and services, making them attractive in risk-averse conditions.

Cardinal Health has outpaced its peer Cencora, Inc.’s (COR17.4% gains over the past six months and a 10.7% rally over the past year.

Among the 15 analysts covering the CAH stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” The mean price target of $142.19 represents a 6.8% premium to current price levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

