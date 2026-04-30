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Cardinal Health Inc Q3 Income Falls

April 30, 2026 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $399 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $506 million, or $2.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $750 million or $3.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $60.940 billion from $54.878 billion last year.

Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $399 Mln. vs. $506 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $2.10 last year. -Revenue: $60.940 Bln vs. $54.878 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.70 To $ 10.80

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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