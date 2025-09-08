Cardinal Health Expands At-Home Solutions With New Texas Facility

Cardinal Health CAH recently opened a new distribution center in Fort Worth, TX, to support its at-Home Solutions business. The facility is dedicated to shipping medical supplies directly to patients’ homes. This move further strengthens the company’s role in home-based healthcare delivery.

This investment reflects Cardinal Health’s focus on supply chain excellence, with an emphasis on faster delivery, improved safety, and higher service levels. The expansion demonstrates the company’s commitment to meeting rising demand in the home healthcare market.

Likely Trend of CAH Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $149.6 on Friday. In the year-to-date period, CAH’s shares have gained 26.5% compared with the industry’s 2.4% growth. The S&P 500 has increased 10.8% in the same time frame.

Cardinal Health's new distribution center in Fort Worth, TX, can boost its stock price in the long run by improving efficiency and reducing delivery times, thereby helping CAH to meet growing demand in the healthcare sector. This expansion strengthens the company's infrastructure, supports revenue growth, and showcases confidence in future operations. These factors are likely to attract investor interest as they align with sustained business growth and market leadership.

Meanwhile, CAH currently has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion. Its earnings yield is 6.3%, which is higher than the industry’s yield of 6.2%. In the last reported quarter, CAH delivered an earnings surprise of 2.5%.



More on CAH’s New Distribution Center in Texas

Cardinal Health’s Fort Worth-based distribution center is 340,000 square feet in size and will support its at-home Solutions business. The facility is dedicated to shipping medical supplies directly to patients’ homes, serving more than 6 million people annually. It is expected to handle around 10,000 packages per day, covering critical needs such as diabetes, sleep apnea, and urological care. This move further strengthens the company’s role in home-based healthcare delivery.

The Texas site is the third distribution center built from the ground up in just three years for at-Home Solutions. Similar to the recently added facilities in Ohio and South Carolina, it is equipped with robotics and automation technology. These investments reflect Cardinal Health’s focus on supply chain excellence, with an emphasis on faster delivery, improved safety, and higher service levels. The expansion demonstrates the company’s commitment to meeting rising demand in the home healthcare market.

CAH’s at-Home Solutions business is delivering strong results from its recent investments in distribution capacity and automation. In the fourth quarter, revenue grew nearly 50%, with double-digit gains on an organic basis. Notably, this growth significantly outpaced the increase in freight and warehousing costs, highlighting the efficiency and scalability of the business model.

CAH’s Notable Distribution Network

Cardinal Health is continuing to strengthen its U.S. distribution network with new investments in facilities and automation. Most recently, the company announced plans to break ground on a new distribution center in Sacramento, CA, entirely dedicated to its at-Home Solutions business. The site is expected to be operational by Summer 2027 and will expand Cardinal Health’s reach on the West Coast, improving delivery speed and efficiency for patients. In addition, the company is retrofitting its existing Ontario, CA, facility with advanced automation technologies, including a fully automated outbound conveyor system.

In September 2024, the company launched a new distribution center in Greenville, SC, and partnered with Australia-based Telix to distribute Zircaix, a PET imaging agent for kidney cancer, pending regulatory approval. In August 2024, CAH unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art distribution center in Walton Hills, OH, to support its medical products and distribution segment. Prior to that, in 2023, Cardinal Health opened two distribution centers in Central Ohio and a medical products replenishment center in New York, further reinforcing its inventory capacity and supply chain resilience.

CAH’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

CAH presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

Medpace Holdings, sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), reported second-quarter 2025 EPS of $3.10, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%. Revenues of $603.3 million outpaced the consensus mark by 11.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Medpace Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.4%. MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.9%.

West Pharmaceutical reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.84, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.9%. Revenues of $766.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.

West Pharmaceutical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 8.5%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Boston Scientific reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. Revenues of $5.06 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.1%.

