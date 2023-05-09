Cardinal Energy (CRLFF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Cardinal Energy said on May 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.59%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardinal Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRLFF is 0.05%, a decrease of 24.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.33% to 6,251K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.41% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cardinal Energy is 7.03. The forecasts range from a low of 6.33 to a high of $8.51. The average price target represents an increase of 3.41% from its latest reported closing price of 6.80.

The projected annual revenue for Cardinal Energy is 784MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canoe Financial holds 2,526K shares.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 961K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 864K shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRLFF by 19.99% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 732K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing an increase of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRLFF by 15.47% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 604K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 203K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRLFF by 25.51% over the last quarter.

