Is Cardano Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now?

Key Points

Cardano is now down more than 90% from its all-time high, trading for just $0.25.

While Cardano might look dirt cheap, there are significant underlying problems.

Cardano never fulfilled its early promise as an Ethereum challenger and has failed to attract the attention of institutional investors.

10 stocks we like better than Cardano ›

On the surface, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) seems to check all the boxes for a great crypto value play. It's dirt cheap at just $0.25. It's down more than 90% from its all-time high, making it a potential rebound candidate. And with a $8.8 billion market cap, it still ranks among the top 15 cryptocurrencies in the world.

Surely, Cardano is too cheap to ignore, right? The answer to that question might not be as simple as it sounds.

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Cardano is fading as an Ethereum rival

One problem, quite simply, is that Cardano is no longer the primary rival to Ethereum. That distinction falls to Solana, which currently has a market cap of $50 billion, more than 5 times the value of Cardano.

Cardano has had so many chances to catch up to Ethereum, but has whiffed each time. Take decentralized finance (DeFi), for example. Ethereum launched its first smart contracts back in 2015, setting the stage for a massive boom in DeFi. Cardano did not introduce smart contracts until 2021, and by then, it was too late.

Cardano currently ranks 28th in total value locked (TVL), a key metric for determining overall DeFi strength. Even upstart Layer-1 blockchain networks, such as Aptos and Sui, now rank higher than Cardano. In short, Cardano is fading fast as a potential Ethereum rival.

Where are the ETFs?

Another problem is that Cardano, despite recent efforts to boost activity on its blockchain, has never been able to win over institutional investors. Case in point: there are still no spot Cardano ETFs. Bitcoin has spot ETFs. Ethereum has spot ETFs. Solana has spot ETFs. XRP has spot ETFs. Even Dogecoin has spot ETFs.

So why has Cardano missed out on this opportunity? One possible explanation is that the demand simply does not exist. Institutional investors aren't clamoring for them, so Wall Street investment firms are not rushing to get them out the door. Without a steady influx of institutional investor capital into new spot ETFs, Cardano has little to no chance of pushing higher.

Is Cardano a value trap?

The only possible conclusion is that Cardano is a value trap. Yes, it looks cheap, but there are so many underlying problems that even a price of $0.25 may be too high.

Admittedly, things could change quickly for Cardano. A new strategic framework for 2030 is focused on building up activity on the Cardano blockchain, and that's good news for Cardano's DeFi metrics. Moreover, several Cardano ETF applications are in the regulatory pipeline and could be approved by the end of 2026.

But at the end of the day, there's a good reason Cardano is trading at a 90% discount to its all-time high from 2021. As tempting as it might be to reach into the bargain bin and buy some Cardano right now, the prudent choice is to look for better value elsewhere.

Should you buy stock in Cardano right now?

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum, Solana, Sui, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aptos, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Sui, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.