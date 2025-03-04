Car Repairs and Tariffs: What Every Car Owner Needs To Know

As car prices rise, many Americans are driving their cars for as long as possible to avoid having to buy a new one. Vehicles in the U.S. are now 12.6 years old on average, the highest average age on record, according to an S&P Global Mobility report.

While holding onto a car for as long as possible might seem like the best financial choice, owning an older car typically means needing more frequent repairs — and tariffs could make these repairs more expensive. Many car parts are imported from China, including brakes and electronic components, and as prices for these parts increase, body shops and dealerships will likely be passing the cost on to consumers.

Read More: 2 Reasons New Car Prices Will Crash in 2025

Consider This: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Here’s what every car owner needs to know about auto repairs amid tariffs.

The Link Between Tariffs and Car Repair Costs

Car owners are likely to be the ones to foot the bill for the higher cost of auto parts.

“Tariffs on imported auto parts increase costs for manufacturers and suppliers, which then get passed down to repair shops and, ultimately, consumers,” said Craig Edmonds, president of asTech, which provides diagnostic solutions and services to the collision repair industry.

“Many vehicles on the road today contain parts sourced globally, so any increase in import duties can lead to higher prices for essential components like sensors, bumpers and electronic control units.”

Find Out: Mechanics Explain Why You Should Never Buy These 6 Popular Car Brands

Expect Repair Costs To Rise by 10% or More

As tariffs continue to roll out, repair costs are expected to rise by a significant amount.

“The impact depends on the specific tariffs imposed and the percentage increase on imported parts,” Edmonds said. “In some cases, repair costs could rise by 10% to 25% or more, particularly for vehicles that rely heavily on foreign-made parts. Additionally, supply chain disruptions and delays caused by tariffs could further drive up prices.”

It’s More Important Than Ever To Be an Informed Consumer

As repair shops are subjected to higher costs for car parts, they may cut corners to save money in other ways. This means it’s more important than ever to be an informed consumer whenever you take your car to a mechanic.

“Some repair shops may look for alternative parts, such as aftermarket or refurbished components, to control costs,” Edmonds said. “While some of these alternatives can be high quality, others may not meet original equipment manufacturer (OEM) standards, potentially affecting vehicle safety and performance. Consumers should always ask whether OEM parts are being used and request documentation on the parts being installed.”

You should also shop around to ensure you are getting quoted a fair price for your repair.

“It’s always a good idea to get multiple estimates from reputable shops and review the itemized breakdown of your repair bill,” Edmonds said. “If a shop significantly raises prices without clear justification — such as documented supplier cost increases due to tariffs — it could be a red flag. Checking industry-standard repair pricing guides can also help provide a benchmark.”

More Tips for Saving on Repair Costs

With repair costs likely to rise, Edmonds recommends the following tips to keep costs in check:

Ensure you’re keeping up with routine maintenance. “Keeping up with regular maintenance can help prevent costly repairs down the road.”

“Keeping up with regular maintenance can help prevent costly repairs down the road.” Explore insurance coverage. “Some policies may cover specific repair costs, so it’s worth checking your plan.”

“Some policies may cover specific repair costs, so it’s worth checking your plan.” Verify the repair shop’s credentials. “Look for ASE-certified technicians and shops that follow OEM repair procedures to ensure quality work.”

“Look for ASE-certified technicians and shops that follow OEM repair procedures to ensure quality work.” Ask about part sourcing. “If tariffs are affecting part availability, inquire about lead times and options before committing to a repair.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Car Repairs and Tariffs: What Every Car Owner Needs To Know

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.