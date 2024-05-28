CAQ Holdings Addresses Unusual Trading Query

News & Insights

CAQ Holdings Limited (AU:CAQ) has released an update.

CAQ Holdings Limited has responded to a price query from the ASX, confirming that there is no undisclosed information that could account for the recent unusual trading activity in its securities. Furthermore, the company attests to its compliance with all relevant Listing Rules, particularly Listing Rule 3.1, according to a statement authorized by Director Mr. Michael Siu.

