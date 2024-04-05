abstract data hero image

Capturing Momentum through Sector Rotation: Dorsey Wright® Focus Five™ Index (DWANQFF™)

Download PDF
Nasdaq Global Indexes
Nasdaq Index Research Team Index Creation & Solutions
More articles by this author->

Sara Mehle Marshall, Senior Index Research Strategist

The Dorsey Wright Focus FiveTM Index (DWANQFFTM) was launched in February 2014 with the objective of capturing the performance of five First Trust sector-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) demonstrating robust relative strength. Utilizing a transparent, rules-driven methodology, the index aims to mitigate emotional biases in investment selection by systematically identifying and allocating to leading sectors based on relative strength. Recognizing the dynamic nature of relative strength, DWANQFF undergoes a rigorous evaluation every two weeks to ensure its constituents remain aligned with the sectors exhibiting the strongest momentum. This paper analyzes the historical sector allocations of the DWANQFF, focusing on its adaptive capabilities in response to changing market dynamics, particularly its notable shifts in technology sector exposure. Furthermore, the index's selection process, turnover rate, and historical performance will be examined to provide a comprehensive understanding of its strategic approach.

Figure 1: Dorsey Wright Focus Five Index Sector Inventory

SectorSymbolETF NameSectorSymbolETF Name
Healthcare

FBT

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index FundNon-CyclicalFXGFirst Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX® Fund
Technology

FON

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index FundHealthcareFXHFirst Trust Health Care AlphaDEX® Fund
Real Estate

FRI

First Trust S&P REIT Index FundTechnologyFXLFirst Trust Technology AlphaDEX® Fund
Non-Cyclical

FTXG

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETFEnergyFXNFirst Trust Energy AlphaDEX® Fund
Healthcare

FTXH

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETFFinancialFXOFirst Trust Financial AlphaDEX® Fund
Technology

FTXL

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETFIndustrialFXRFirst Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX® Fund
Energy

FTXN

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETFUtilitiesFXUFirst Trust Utilities AlphaDEX® Fund
Financial

FTXO

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETFMaterialsFXZFirst Trust Materials AlphaDEX® Fund
Industrial

FTXR

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF CyclicalsQQXTFirst Trust Nasdaq-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
Cyclicals

FXD

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX® FundTechnologyQTECFirst Trust Nasdaq-100 Technology Index Fund

Between November 2017 and January 2021, the Dorsey Wright Focus Five Index maintained a substantial allocation to the technology sector, reflecting its dominant relative strength during this period. However, in January 2021, a weakening in the relative strength of the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) caused it to breach the index's sell threshold, triggering its removal and initiating a broader rotation away from technology. This trend culminated in March 2022, when the removal of the First Trust Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector ETF (QTEC) marked the first instance in the index's eight-year history where it held no exposure to the technology sector. Concurrently, the index increased its allocations to consumer staples, energy, and materials, sectors that exhibited stronger relative performance at the time. This absence of technology persisted throughout 2022 due to continued sector weakness.


Figure 2: Historical Sector Allocation

 

DWANQFF Focus Five Image-1

The market landscape shifted in early 2023 as the broader U.S. market experienced a rebound, largely propelled by a resurgence in technology sector strength. This coincided with a weakening in the financials sector following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the subsequent banking sector concerns. Previously high-performing sectors such as energy, health care, and utilities also began to underperform. In response to these evolving dynamics, the Dorsey Wright Focus Five Index exited its positions in financials and oil & gas, represented by the First Trust Financial AlphaDEX® Fund (FXO) and the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) respectively, in March 2023. These allocations were redirected into the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) and the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD), illustrating the index's capacity for tactical adjustments. The index underwent two further adjustments in 2023, with the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) and the First Trust Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector ETF (QTEC) being reintroduced, while the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX® Fund (FXZ) and the First Trust Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) were removed. By the close of 2023, technology exposure had significantly increased to 60%, indicating a substantial overweight position.


Figure 3: Index Changes (since inception)

IN

Effective Date

ETF Name

Symbol

1.2/8/2016First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX® FundFXU
23/21/2016First Trust Energy AlphaDEX® FundFXN
3.11/14/2016First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Index FundQTEC
4.11/28/2016First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX® FundFXR
5.3/27/2017First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETFQTEC
6.11/13/2017First Trust Technology AlphaDEX® FundFXL
7.10/1/2018First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index FundFBT
8.11/12/2018First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX® FundFXH
9.4/29/2019First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX® FundFXU
10.9/16/2019First Trust Financial AlphaDEX® FundFXO
11.3/16/2020First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX® FundFXH
12.6/15/2020First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX® FundFXD
13.6/15/2020First Trust Energy AlphaDEX® FundFXN
14.9/14/2020First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETFFTXR
15.1/25/2021First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX® FundFXR
16.12/13/2021First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETFFTXN
17.3/14/2022First Trust Materials AlphaDEX® FundFXZ
18.3/14/2022First Trust Energy AlphaDEX® FundFXN
19.4/25/2022First Trust Food & Beverage ETFFTXG
202/13/2023First Trust Financial AlphaDEX® FundFXO
21.3/27/2023First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETFFTXL
22.3/27/2023First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX® FundFXD
23.6/12/2023First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index FundFON
24.9/11/2023First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Index FundQTEC
25.12/16/2024First Trust Financial AlphaDEX® FundFXO
26.3/31/2025First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX® FundFXU
27.4/14/2025First Trust Nasdaq-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index FundQQXT

 

OUT

Effective Date

ETF Name

Symbol

1.2/8/2016First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index FundFBT
23/21/2016First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX® FundFXH
3.11/14/2016First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX® FundFXD
4.11/28/2016First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX® FundFXG
5.3/27/2017First Trust Energy AlphaDEX® FundFXN
6.11/13/2017First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX® FundFXU
7.10/1/2018First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETFFTXO
8.11/12/2018First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX® FundFXR
9.4/29/2019First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX® FundFXH
10.9/16/2019First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index FundFBT
11.3/16/2020First Trust Financial AlphaDEX® FundFXO
12.6/15/2020First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX® FundFXH
13.6/15/2020First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX® FundFXU
14.9/14/2020First Trust Energy AlphaDEX® FundFXN
15.1/25/2021First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index FundFDN
16.12/13/2021First Trust Technology AlphaDEX® FundFXL
17.3/14/2022First Trust Nasdaq-100 Technology Index FundQTEC
18.3/14/2022First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETFFTXR
19.4/25/2022First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX® ETFFXD
202/13/2023First Trust Energy AlphaDEX® FundFXN
21.3/27/2023First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETFFTXN
22.3/27/2023First Trust Financial AlphaDEX® FundFXO
23.6/12/2023First Trust Materials AlphaDEX® FundFXZ
24.9/11/2023First Trust Food & Beverage ETFFTXG
25.12/16/2024First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETFFTXL
26.3/31/2025First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX® ETFFXD
27.4/14/2025First Trust Nasdaq-100 Technology Index FundQTEC

In 2024, the index exhibited a lower turnover rate than its historical average, with only one reconstitution. As the relative strength of the semiconductor sector waned, the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) was removed, and financials were reintroduced via the First Trust Financial AlphaDEX® Fund (FXO), reducing the index's technology allocation to 40%. Year-to-date in 2025 (through April 30th), DWANQFF has experienced two changes. On March 31st, the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX® Fund (FXU) was added, and the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX® ETF (FXD) was removed, suggesting a more defensive positioning amidst first-quarter market volatility triggered by tariff policy uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and generally more negative investor sentiment. Several weeks later, exposure to the consumer
cyclicals sector was initiated through the addition of the First Trust Nasdaq-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT), while the First Trust Nasdaq-100 Technology Index Fund (QTEC) was removed, further decreasing the technology allocation to 20%.

As of April 30, 2025, the Dorsey Wright Focus Five Index maintains a 20% allocation each to cyclicals, financials, industrials, technology, and utilities, based on Dorsey Wright's broad sector classification framework. While the future of these sector trends remains uncertain, the Dorsey Wright Focus Five Index is designed to strategically evaluate, monitor, and adapt to emerging market leaders over the long term, adhering to its relative strength-based rotation methodology.

 

DWANQFF Focus Five Image-2

The Dorsey Wright Focus Five Index employs an "index of funds" approach, constructing its portfolio from five distinct sector-based ETFs rather than individual equities. A fundamental requirement is that these five ETFs must represent at least three broad sectors at all times, ensuring a degree of diversification. The ETF selection process commences with the Relative Strength Matrix (RS Matrix), a proprietary tool that compares and aggregates the daily relative price movements of each of the 20 eligible First Trust sector ETFs. This process generates a ranking of all ETFs from those exhibiting the strongest relative strength to those with the weakest. Sector ETFs that do not rank within the top three of their respective sector group are ineligible for inclusion. Furthermore, ETFs falling below the RS Matrix's sell threshold (approximately the bottom 50%) are also excluded to ensure the consideration of only the relatively strongest funds across at least three broad sectors. Any ETF not currently held within the Index undergoes an additional screening based on its RS Matrix Rank, requiring a position in the top 33% (the buy threshold) to be eligible for selection. Once ETFs meet these criteria, they are prioritized first by their current inclusion in the index and second by their RS Matrix rank. The five highest-ranked ETFs are then selected, and upon any change in constituents, the Index is rebalanced to maintain an equal weighting of 20% for each of the five selected ETFs. 

Figure 4: Dorsey Wright Focus Five Index RS Matrix Ranking

Rank

Symbol

ETF Name

Buys

X's

Total
1.FXRFirst Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX® Fund151429
2FXZFirst Trust Materials Alpha DEX® Fund15924
3.FTXLFirst Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF141933
4.FXDFirst Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX® Fund141226
5.QQXTFirst Trust Nasdaq-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund121527
6.FDNFirst Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund121527
7.FTXGFirst Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF121022
8.QTECFirst Trust Nasdaq-100 Technology Index Fund111829
9.FBTFirst Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund111223
10.FXGFirst Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX® Fund10818
11.FTXNFirst Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF9514
12.FTXHFirst Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF8816
13.FXHFirst Trust Health Care AlphaDEX® Fund8816
14.FTXRFirst Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF71017
15.FXOFirst Trust Financial AlphaDEX® Fund718
16.FXUFirst Trust Utilities AlphaDEX® Fund6612
17.FRIFirst Trust S&P REIT Index Fund6410
18.FXNFirst Trust Energy AlphaDEX® Fund628
19.FXLFirst Trust Technology AlphaDEX® Fund51419
20FTXOFirst Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF000

(For Illustrative Purposes Only)

According to the index methodology, the Dorsey Wright Focus Five is reviewed for potential adjustments on a bi-weekly basis. While this allows for a maximum of 26 potential reconstitutions per year, the index has experienced only 24 reconstitutions since its inception in February 2014, resulting in an average of three changes per year. Years with notably higher turnover include 2016, 2020, and 2022, each recording four reconstitutions, driven by increased market volatility and shifting sector leadership. The year 2023 witnessed the highest turnover to date, with a total of five changes. Across the 24 reconstitution events, the index has undergone 27 individual component changes, where each change involves the removal of one sector ETF and the addition of another. Notably, since the U.S. equity market disruption and subsequent recovery in 2020, the index has experienced 17 changes, accounting for approximately 63% of its total historical reconstitutions. As of April 30, 2025, the Dorsey Wright Focus Five Index has recorded two changes for the current calendar year. 

Figure 5: Historical Total Returns Following Index Changes


DWANQFF Focus Five Image-3

Momentum-based investment strategies, such as the Dorsey Wright Focus Five Index, often experience periods of performance fluctuation during sector rotations, analogous to the temporary deceleration of a manual transmission vehicle during gear shifts. The tactical efficacy of these strategies hinges on their ability to correctly identify and divest from underperforming sectors and allocate to emerging market leaders. Historical analysis indicates that following sector changes, the index has demonstrated average total returns of 4.6% over a three-month horizon, 9.3% over a six-month horizon, and 19.2% over a one-year horizon. In comparison, the S&P 500 Total Return Index posted gains of 3.5%, 7.4%, and 18.5%, respectively, over the corresponding periods. This suggests a recurring ability to generate short-to-medium-term alpha on a tactical basis. In the year-to-date period through April 30, 2025, the Dorsey Wright Focus Five Total Return™ Index (DWANQFFT™) has experienced a decline of -7.9%, underperforming the S&P 500 Total Return Index (SPXT), which has fallen by -4.9%. However, this short-term performance should be considered within the context of a market environment characterized by unusually heightened volatility stemming from tariff announcements and broader economic uncertainties driven by fiscal policy, as opposed to the more typical market volatility spikes tied to weakening economic fundamentals. Historical data suggests that relative strength strategies can generate more compelling results during volatile periods, such as in 2020 when DWANQFFT outperformed SPXT by 10.0%, or in 2022 when it did so by 13.3%. Since its inception on February 4, 2014, through April 30, 2025, the Dorsey Wright Focus Five Total Return Index has delivered an annualized return of 11.2%, slightly trailing the 12.9% annualized return of the S&P 500 Total Return Index. 

Figure 6: Index Performance


DWANQFF Focus Five Image-4

Summary: The Dorsey Wright Focus FiveTM Index (DWANQFFTM) provides a dynamic measure of performance for a selection of five First Trust sector ETFs, chosen based on their relative strength characteristics. The index's history demonstrates a notable responsiveness to evolving market leadership, exemplified by its significant allocation to technology between November 2017 and January 2021, its subsequent complete rotation out of the sector by March 2022 due to weakening momentum, and its re-entry into technology following the U.S. equity market rebound in early 2023. The index's current allocation, as of April 30, 2025, reflects an equal weighting across cyclicals, financials, industrials, technology, and utilities. The rules-based methodology and bi-weekly review process underscore the index's commitment to adapting to changing market dynamics.

Accessing the Index: The Dorsey Wright Focus Five Index (DWANQFF) is available to investors through the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus Five ETF (Nasdaq: FV). For more information on the ETF, visit the First Trust website. 
Source: Nasdaq Global Indexes, Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Bloomberg, FactSet

Nasdaq Global Indexes
Nasdaq Index Research Team Index Creation & Solutions
More articles by this author->
Data is currently not available

Trending Articles

Latest articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available