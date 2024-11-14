News & Insights

Captivision Teams Up with digiLED for Canary Wharf Revamp

November 14, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Captivision Inc (CAPT) has released an update.

Captivision Inc. has announced a partnership with digiLED and Canary Wharf Group to enhance Canary Wharf’s transformation with cutting-edge LED and media glass installations. The project will include state-of-the-art displays in key areas like Adams Plaza and Thomson Reuters Plaza, scheduled for completion by February 2025. This initiative aims to create a vibrant environment for entertainment, information, and advertising, leveraging Captivision’s innovative technology.

