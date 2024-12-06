News & Insights

Capstone Appoints Alexander Jacobs as New CEO

December 06, 2024 — 02:59 pm EST

An announcement from Capstone Companies ( (CAPC) ) is now available.

Alexander Jacobs has been appointed CEO and director of Capstone Companies, Inc., bringing his expertise from Coppermine Ventures to develop new business lines through internal growth, mergers, or partnerships. Jacobs will also retain his role with Coppermine, while Stewart Wallach, former CEO, will support him as Chair to enhance business development and investor relations. This strategic move aims to secure Capstone’s future, though success in establishing new revenue streams remains uncertain.

CAPC

