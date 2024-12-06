Capstone Appoints Alexander Jacobs as New CEO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An announcement from Capstone Companies ( (CAPC) ) is now available.

Alexander Jacobs has been appointed CEO and director of Capstone Companies, Inc., bringing his expertise from Coppermine Ventures to develop new business lines through internal growth, mergers, or partnerships. Jacobs will also retain his role with Coppermine, while Stewart Wallach, former CEO, will support him as Chair to enhance business development and investor relations. This strategic move aims to secure Capstone’s future, though success in establishing new revenue streams remains uncertain.

For detailed information about CAPC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.