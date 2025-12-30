BioTech
CV

CapsoVision Seeks FDA Clearance For Breakthrough AI-Powered Reading In CapsoCam Plus

December 30, 2025 — 06:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CapsoVision, Inc. (CV), a commercial-stage medical technology company developing imaging and AI-enabled capsule endoscopy solutions, announced the submission of its 510(k) application to the FDA seeking clearance for its proprietary AI-assisted module for CapsoCam Plus.

The company's flagship product, CapsoCam Plus small bowel capsule endoscope system, was granted FDA clearance in 2016. The device, which is a third- generation CapsoCam capsule, provides a novel 360º view of the small bowel for detecting abnormalities.

The addition of the AI-assisted reading module in CapsoCam Plus is intended to improve the detection of clinically significant pathology and reduce clinician review time.

AI-enabled capsule endoscopy solutions integrated artificial intelligence (AI) and profound learning algorithms into the standard capsule endoscopy procedure. A vitamin-sized capsule with a miniature wireless camera captures thousands of images as it travels through the digestive tract.

According to Grand View Research, the global endoscopy devices market was estimated at $61.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $76.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.79% from 2025 to 2030.

CapsoCam Plus is CapsoVision's third-generation endoscopy capsule system, which offers 360° panoramic imaging for pediatric patients.

Johnny Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "This submission marks an important milestone in our commitment to customers and patients towards advancing a best-in-class solution that integrates advanced imaging with AI-powered interpretation for small bowel diagnostics"

For the nine months ended September 2025, CapsoVision recorded net revenue of $9.64 million, up from $8.30 million a year ago. However, the firm's net loss for the period widened to $17.92 million from a loss of $15.26 million a year ago.

Over the past year, CV traded between $3.43 and $15.37. On Monday, CV closed trading 10.99% lower at $11.58.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.