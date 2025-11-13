CapsoVision Q3 Loss Widens As Operating Costs Increase

Markets
(RTTNews) - CapsoVision, Inc. (CV) on Thursday reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company reported a net loss of $7.9 million or $0.17 per share, compared with a net loss of $5.8 million or $2.79 per share in the same quarter last year.

Net revenue increased to $3.54 million, up from $2.97 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit rose to $1.91 million, compared with $1.66 million last year, while operating expenses increased to $9.93 million from $7.46 million.

CapsoVision highlighted continued investment in research and development, with total R&D spending rising to $6.1 million from $4.5 million in the same quarter last year.

The company said it remains focused on advancing its capsule endoscopy technology and expanding market adoption.

CV closed Thursday at $5.67, up 2.35%, and traded after hours at $4.91, down 13.4% on the NasdaqCM.

