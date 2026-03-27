CapsoVision (CV) Price Target Increased by 19.05% to 12.75

The average one-year price target for CapsoVision (NasdaqCM:CV) has been revised to $12.75 / share. This is an increase of 19.05% from the prior estimate of $10.71 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.44% from the latest reported closing price of $7.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in CapsoVision. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 24.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CV is 0.00%, an increase of 2,782.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 89.99% to 767K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 154K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares , representing an increase of 25.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CV by 52.77% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 23K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing a decrease of 88.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CV by 75.95% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 15K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.