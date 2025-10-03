Capsol Technologies Ingar Bergh Steps Down; Bjørn Kristian Røed To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Capsol Technologies ASA (CAPSL.OL), a provider of carbon capture technology, on Friday announced that Chief Financial Officer Ingar Bergh decided to step down and has appointed Bjørn Kristian Røed as Chief Financial Officer, effective from January 1, 2026.

Ingar Bergh intended to step down to seek new opportunities outside the company.

Røed brings extensive experience and has previously served as CFO at Havfram.

On Thursday, Capsol Technologies closed trading 4.64% higher at NOK 7.66 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

