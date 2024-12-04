Caprock Mining to Acquire Destiny Gold Project

Caprock Mining Corp (TSE:CAPR) has released an update.

Caprock Mining Corp has signed a binding option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Destiny Gold Project located near Val D’Or, Quebec. The project, rich in gold deposits, spans 5,013 hectares and presents promising resource expansion potential. This acquisition aligns with Caprock’s growth strategy in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt.

