Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Price Target Increased by 32.98% to 51.82

The average one-year price target for Capricor Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CAPR) has been revised to $51.82 / share. This is an increase of 32.98% from the prior estimate of $38.96 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $65.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.32% from the latest reported closing price of $27.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capricor Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAPR is 0.03%, an increase of 47.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.09% to 16,724K shares. The put/call ratio of CAPR is 2.95, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,234K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares , representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAPR by 3.18% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 964K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares , representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAPR by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 962K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 963K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAPR by 64.95% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 658K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAPR by 6.05% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 586K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares , representing a decrease of 73.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAPR by 36.09% over the last quarter.

