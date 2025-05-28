Capri Holdings Posts Wider Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Capri Holdings (CPRI) posted a fourth quarter net loss of $645 million, or $5.44 per share, compared to a net loss of $472 million, or $4.03 per share, in the prior year. Adjusted net loss was $581 million, or $4.90 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $50 million, or $0.42 per share, in the prior year. Total revenue was $1.0 billion, decreased 15.4% compared to last year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 14.1%.

For 2026, the company expects, total revenue of approximately $3.3 to $3.4 billion; and earnings per share of approximately $1.20 to $1.40.

For the first quarter, the company expects: total revenue of approximately $765 to $780 million; and earnings per share of approximately $0.10 to $0.15.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.