Capri Holdings Ltd Q4 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) reported Loss for fourth quarter of -$4 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$4 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$645 million, or -$5.44 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $796 million from $827 million last year.

Capri Holdings Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$4 Mln. vs. -$645 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.04 vs. -$5.44 last year. -Revenue: $796 Mln vs. $827 Mln last year.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported adjusted income of $27 million, or $0.22 per share, compared with adjusted loss of $538 million, or $4.55 per share in the same period prior year.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Capri expects net profit of around $0.40 per share, on revenue of $750 million. For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company had posted net income of $0.44 per share, on revenue of $797 million.

For fiscal 2027, the company anticipates net income of around $2.15 per share, on revenue of $3.525 billion. For fiscal 2026, Capri has posted net income of $1.14 per share, on revenue of $3.474 billion.

Capri also aims to repurchase around $200 million of shares in fiscal 2027. The company expects capital expenditure of $125 million for fiscal 2027.

CPRI was up by 2.55% at $18.97 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.