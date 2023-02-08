Capri Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CPRI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.77, changing hands as low as $48.95 per share. Capri Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading off about 25.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CPRI's low point in its 52 week range is $36.90 per share, with $72.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.20.
