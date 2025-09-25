Capri Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CPRI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.71, changing hands as low as $19.46 per share. Capri Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPRI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.86 per share, with $43.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.39.

