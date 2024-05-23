News & Insights

Stocks

Capral Limited Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

May 23, 2024 — 06:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Capral Limited (AU:CAA) has released an update.

Capral Limited has announced an update on their stock buy-back program, revealing a purchase of 7,500 ordinary shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 203,721 shares bought back to date. This move, part of an ongoing on-market buy-back initiative, signifies Capral’s continuing efforts to return value to shareholders.

For further insights into AU:CAA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.