Capral Limited Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

Capral Limited has announced an update on their stock buy-back program, revealing a purchase of 7,500 ordinary shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 203,721 shares bought back to date. This move, part of an ongoing on-market buy-back initiative, signifies Capral’s continuing efforts to return value to shareholders.

