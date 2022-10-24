CAPM vs. PMP: Which Certification Is Right For You?

The Project Management Institute (PMI) administers a variety of project management certifications suitable for every career stage. Offerings include the Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)® and the Project Management Professional (PMP)® certifications.

In this article, we overview the primary differences between the PMP vs. CAPM certifications to help determine which may be right for you.

What Is the PMP Certification?

The PMP certification is an internationally recognized credential sought after by organizations worldwide. The certification was created to meet the demand for a streamlined method of establishing project managers’ credibility. The PMP certification includes three fundamental approaches:

Predictive (waterfall)

Agile

Hybrid

This credential validates a project practitioner’s ability to lead teams and direct projects in various work environments. The certification process evaluates the soft skills candidates need to lead teams effectively, their grasp of the processes and technical aspects involved in managing projects and their understanding of the business and organizational strategy tied into projects.

PMP Cost

The PMP exam costs $405 for PMI members and $555 for nonmembers. PMP exam prep courses vary in cost.

To qualify to take the PMP exam, candidates must have completed either 35 hours of formal project management training or the CAPM certification. Free PMP certification training exists, but typically only as trial courses. Full courses can range in cost from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand.

PMP-certified professionals must renew their credentials every three years.The renewal fee is $60 for PMI members and $150 for nonmembers.

PMP Requirements

If you’re wondering how to get PMP certification, you’re in for a journey. Before you can even apply to take the exam, you must meet the following PMP certification requirements.

Hold a four-year or bachelor’s degree.

Have 36 months of experience in leading projects.

Complete 35 hours of project management education or training or earn CAPM certification.

Alternatively, you can fulfill the application requirements if you meet the following set of requirements:

Hold a high school diploma, an associate degree or the global equivalent.

Have 60 months of experience leading projects.

Complete 35 hours of project management education or training or earn CAPM certification.

PMP Exam

The PMP exam contains 180 questions, which candidates must answer within 230 minutes. The exam comprises multiple-choice, matching, multiple-response, hot area and limited fill-in-the-blank questions.

The exam focuses on three domains: people (42% of the exam), process (50%) and business environment (8%). You can refer to PMI’s current exam outline to learn more about the structure and topics covered in the PMP exam.

Maintaining PMP Certification

To renew your PMP certification, you’ll need to earn 60 professional development units (PDUs) per three-year cycle and pay the renewal fee. A PDU is one hour spent learning, teaching or volunteering. You must accumulate and track these hours over the three years following your initial certification to maintain your certification status with PMI.

PMP Benefits

The PMP credential adds value to your resume, helps with career advancement and can increase your earning potential. The PMP title demonstrates certifiable knowledge to employers in a competitive job market. Below you’ll find an overview of some of the benefits of PMP certification.

Career Advancement

There’s a global demand for project managers across several industries. Leading sectors for project management professionals include manufacturing and construction, information and publishing and finance and insurance.

Earning PMP certification can give you a competitive edge when applying for jobs in these industries. The PMP designation indicates demonstrable knowledge, skills and experience in a growing and ever-evolving field. This can help you qualify for more advanced positions.

Being PMP-certified demonstrates to potential employers, team members and clients that you’re committed to improving your knowledge and developing your skills. Below are just a few job titles PMPs can qualify for.

Project director

Project manager consultant

Business project manager

Product manager

Portfolio and program manager

Learn and Develop Skills

Earning the PMP certification opens pathways to learning new skills that can enhance your skill set and knowledge of current trends and best practices. You’ll have opportunities to learn essential hard and soft skills, including:

Communication

Conflict resolution

Leadership and team management

Organization

Problem-solving

Resource management

Strategic decision-making

Increase Your Earning Potential

To qualify for the PMP exam, candidates must meet a stringent set of prerequisites, which many employers hold in high esteem. As a result, PMP-certified professionals can become eligible for positions with competitive salaries. In the U.S., PMPs earn a median annual salary of $123,000, according to a salary survey by PMI.

According to PMI’s salary survey, PMPs across the globe report median annual salaries that are 16% higher on average than their peers who are not PMP-certified. In the U.S., the average salary increase jumps to 32%.

Several factors can affect your salary, including your level of education, experience, location and job title.

What Is the CAPM Certification?

The CAPM certification is a beginner-level credential, also administered by PMI. This certification prepares candidates for entry-level project management positions. It’s ideal for project team members, project managers and professionals who are motivated to learn and implement project management best practices in their day-to-day work.

CAPM Cost

The CAPM exam fee is $300 for non-PMI members and $225 for members. This does not include any additional CAPM certification costs you may face when purchasing training courses or study materials to prepare for the exam. Enrolling in a preparation course or CAPM bootcamp typically costs between $200 and $500.

PMI bases the CAPM exam on the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK® Guide), which is included in the cost for PMI members and can cost between $50 to $100 for non-PMI members depending on the retailers.

CAPM Requirements

To qualify for the CAPM certification exam, candidates must hold a secondary degree (associate degree or high school diploma) and have at least 23 hours of project management education. To earn certification, you must pass the CAPM exam.

CAPM Exam

The CAPM exam comprises 150 multiple-choice questions. Candidates have three hours to complete the test. Test-takers are awarded one point for each question they answer correctly, and no points are deducted for questions answered incorrectly.

The current CAPM exam is based on the sixth edition of the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK)® Guide. Starting in 2021, PMI will update the CAPM exam. The updated version will be based on a new exam content outline and encompass four domain areas:

Agile methodologies and frameworks

Business analysis frameworks

Predictive plan-based methodologies

Project management core concepts and fundamentals

CAPM Benefits

The CAPM certification signifies to potential employers that you are a competent candidate with industry-recognized project management knowledge and experience. Below are just a few of the benefits you may experience after becoming CAPM-certified.

Gain Industry-Wide Recognition

The CAPM certification assesses candidates using stringent guidelines. Those pursuing the CAPM credential must demonstrate professional knowledge and proficiency in project management best practices, processes, principles, industry standards and professional conduct. Obtaining this credential indicates to potential employers that you have what it takes to fill their roles.

Opportunities for career development and advancement

Earning the CAPM certification can provide you with a competitive advantage when applying for jobs. Below are some common job titles CAPM-certified professionals can pursue.

Associate project manager

Junior project manager

Program manager

Project coordinator

Technical project manager

CAPM candidates can also advance their leadership skills throughout the certification process. Entry-level professionals learn to effectively manage teams across various work environments.

Increase Earning Potential

Payscale reports that the average CAPM certification salary is around $68,000 per year. Moreover, PMI’s salary survey also reports relatively high salaries for entry-level project managers—in the U.S., professionals with less than three years of project management experience earn a median annual salary of $78,280.

It’s important to keep in mind that your earning potential depends on several factors, including your level of education, location, company or organization size, certifications and experience.

Work Toward PMP Certification

If you go on to pursue PMP certification, the CAPM credential satisfies the PMP’s required 35 hours of project management training or education.

Which One is Right for You?

The CAPM certification suits entry-level practitioners with little to no experience. This designation demonstrates competency in project management fundamentals and can help you break into the field or take on more responsibility with project management tasks in your day-to-day work.

The PMP certification serves professionals with at least three years of project management experience who are aiming to hone and develop their leadership skills. This credential assesses candidates against rigorous guidelines, demanding that they prove competency and professional knowledge in project management principles, processes and best practices.

