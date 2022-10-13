CAPM Certification Cost And Requirements

The Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)® certification is a globally recognized credential for entry-level project managers with little to no project management experience.

Earning the CAPM certification validates your knowledge and skills in project management fundamentals. It signals to potential employers that you can competently fulfill foundational roles and responsibilities involved in a project manager role. This article overviews key CAPM certification requirements and the credential’s various cost components.

What Is CAPM Certification?

CAPM certification is a beginner-level professional designation administered by the Project Management Institute (PMI). It recognizes project practitioners’ knowledge and competency in their field’s fundamentals, including processes, frameworks, methodologies and best practices. CAPM is ideal for entry-level professionals, project team members and project managers seeking to advance their knowledge and implement best practices in their work.

The CAPM certification can serve as a stepping stone toward a career in the field and the Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification. If you’re debating between earning the CAPM vs. PMP, consider pursuing the CAPM first.

CAPM Cost

Several components factor into the total CAPM certification cost. Below you’ll find a breakdown of mandatory fees and other expenses associated with the CAPM certification process.

Exam Fee

Exam Fee: $225 for PMI members and $300 for nonmembers

Re-Examination Fee: $200 for PMI members and $150 for nonmembers

The exam fee is mandatory and must be paid online directly to PMI. If you do not pass the exam on your first try, you must pay a re-examination fee to take the test again.

Once a candidate’s application to take the CAPM exam is approved, they have one year and three attempts to pass the test. If a candidate is unable to pass the CAPM certification exam within the one-year eligibility period, they must wait one year from the date of their last attempt to resubmit their application for the CAPM credential.

Training Costs

In preparation for the CAPM exam, you’ll likely sign up for a training class, course or bootcamp. Training costs vary depending on which option you choose. A CAPM bootcamp typically provides 23 hours of project management education in three to four days. The cost for CAPM bootcamps varies depending on the program, though prices usually start around $200.

If you enroll in a training course, costs generally range between $300 and $500. There are several course options available, and you may be able to find a course or program that fits within your budget.

Resources and Practice Tests

You can use and refer to several resources when preparing for the CAPM exam. The certification exam is based on the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK)® Guide, which PMI members receive with their memberships. Nonmembers must purchase this guide if they want to use it in preparation for the exam.

The PMBOK Guide costs around $100 when purchased through PMI. Other study books may cost around $50. However, prices vary depending on the dealer.

Starting in 2023, however, the CAPM exam will be based on PMI’s CAPM exam content outline. This outline comprises four sections: project management core concepts and fundamentals, Agile frameworks and methodologies, predictive plan-based methodologies and business analysis frameworks.

Some candidates take practice exams to prepare for the CAPM exam. The costs of practice exams vary. There are also free practice exams available online.

Renewal Costs

To maintain your CAPM certification status, you must renew your certification every three years. This entails completing 15 professional development units in each three-year period. The renewal fee is $60 for PMI members and $150 for nonmembers.

The renewal process to maintain CAPM certification is updated periodically, so it’s essential to check PMI’s website for the most current renewal requirements and costs.

CAPM Certification Requirements

To apply for the CAPM certification, you must meet the following prerequisites.

Hold a secondary degree (a high school diploma, an associate degree or the global equivalent).

Complete 23 hours of project management education by the time you’re scheduled to take the exam.

Take and pass the CAPM exam.

Frequently Asked Questions About CAPM Certification Requirements

How can I fulfill the 23-hour project management education requirement?

Several in-person and online project management courses are available to fulfill the project management education requirement. If you’re interested in taking an official PMI course, the organization offers one called Project Management Basics, which meets this prerequisite. The course costs $400 for non-PMI members and $350 for PMI members. Alternatively, your local community college may offer classes that meet this requirement.

Can I take the CAPM exam without experience?

Yes. You do not need professional experience to take the CAPM exam, but you must complete 23 hours of project management education.

How much experience do you need for CAPM certification?

The CAPM certification is geared toward entry-level project management professionals with little to no experience. While candidates must meet an educational prerequisite to apply for the CAPM certification, there are no formal working experience requirements.

Do I have to be a PMI member to earn CAPM certification?

You do not have to be a PMI member to earn CAPM certification. You must meet the prerequisites and pay the exam fee to earn the certification. However, the exam is cheaper ($225) with PMI membership. It costs $300 for nonmembers. Certification renewal is cheaper for PMI members as well.

How long does it take to process the CAPM application?

You can process the CAPM application online or offline. The online application process takes approximately 24 hours, whereas the in-person office method can take eight to 10 days.

Do I need to renew my CAPM certification?

Yes. You must renew your CAPM certification every three years. This entails completing 15 professional development units (PDUs) during the three-year certification cycle. A PDU is a one-hour chunk of time spent learning, teaching or volunteering.

Does CAPM count toward PMP?

If you’re wondering how to get PMP certification, it’s good to note that CAPM certification can help you qualify for the PMP exam. One of the PMP certification requirements includes 35 hours of project management education/training or CAPM certification.

Is a CAPM certification worth the cost?

Is the CAPM worth it? Most certification-holders would say yes. Based on job outlook projections published by PMI, the global economy should need 25 new million project professionals by 2030. Other benefits of earning CAPM certification include the following.

Increased earning potential

Increased opportunities for career advancement

Establishing your resume with a credential from an industry-recognized organization

While earning a CAPM certification can increase your earning potential, it’s important to note that several factors can impact your salary. These factors include job title, location and professional experience.

