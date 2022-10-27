CAPM Certification: What Is It, And How Will It Benefit You?

The Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)® certification is a globally recognized, entry-level credential accepted across many industries. This professional designation is ideal for students, recent graduates and professionals seeking to gain project management experience or manage larger projects.

The CAPM certification can be a crucial stepping stone toward a career in project management and toward earning the Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification. If you’re considering earning the CAPM credential, this article overviews its purpose and benefits, along with key considerations for prospective candidates.

What Is CAPM Certification?

The CAPM certification is a credential administered by the Project Management Institute (PMI)® to prepare candidates for entry-level project management positions.

This beginner-level certificate is ideal for project team members, project managers and other professionals who want to learn and implement the fundamental principles of project management. This designation validates your project management skills and your knowledge of processes, frameworks, methodologies and best practices.

CAPM Requirements

To apply for the CAPM certification and take the exam, candidates must meet the following prerequisites.

Have a secondary degree such as a high school diploma, an associate degree or the global equivalent.

Complete 23 hours of project management education by the time you sit for the exam.

The CAPM Certification Exam

The CAPM exam comprises 150 questions, which test-takers have three hours to complete. As of 2022, the CAPM exam is based on the sixth edition of the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK)®.

However, the exam will change starting in 2023. At that point, test-takers should pivot their focus to PMI’s CAPM exam content outline. This outline comprises four sections, each of which is included in the CAPM exam. The sections are:

Agile frameworks and methodologies

Business analysis frameworks

Predictive plan-based methodologies

Project management core concepts and fundamentals

Benefits of CAPM Certification

The CAPM certification is a popular designation that helps companies and organizations find well-suited candidates with certifiable knowledge and experience in project management. Below are some of the benefits that come with earning the CAPM certification.

Validates Credibility, Skills and Knowledge

The CAPM certification evaluates candidates against rigorous guidelines, requiring professionals to meet specific competency measures regarding project management skills, processes and best practices. This assessment process demands a strong understanding of best practices, principles, industry-standard ethics and professional conduct.

This designation signals to potential employers that you can fulfill their organization’s specific roles and requirements.

Develop Leadership Skills

In addition to expanding their project management knowledge, CAPM candidates develop leadership skills through the certification process. Entry-level practitioners can learn to manage teams effectively in various work environments. The certification process also teaches project management and leadership fundamentals, which typically include the following.

Human resource management

Project and organization lifecycle

Project integration management

Project management processes

Project scope management

Quality management

Stakeholder and communications management

Time, cost and risk management

Helps Your Resume Stand Out

Earning the CAPM credential demonstrates certifiable competency in the fundamentals of project management. This certification can give you a competitive edge over other entry-level job applicants. Becoming CAPM-certified also indicates a commitment to advancing your skills and knowledge in the field.

Career Development and Advancement

Earning the CAPM certification can help you qualify for various project management roles. Here are some common jobs that CAPM-certified professionals can pursue.

Assistant project manager

Program manager

Project analyst

Project coordinator

Project manager

Technical project manager

Moreover, CAPM certification fulfills the project management education/training requirement for PMP certification. If you’re debating between the CAPM vs. PMP credentials, we recommend starting with the CAPM.

Higher Earning Potential

Payscale reports that the average CAPM certification salary is around $68,000 per year.

What to Consider Before Earning CAPM Certification

The CAPM certification is one way for entry-level project management professionals to develop their skills and knowledge, position themselves as valuable assets to potential employers and expand opportunities for career advancement.

Still, you should take a few considerations into account before pursuing the CAPM certification. Two such considerations are time commitment and CAPM certification cost.

Can You Invest the Time Required?

Candidates typically spend one to three months studying for the CAPM exam. Successful test-takers usually use a combination of courses, study groups and self-study to prepare.

PMI recommends that CAPM candidates review the CAPM handbook, quiz themselves using PMI-provided sample questions, complete a formal study course through one of PMI’s authorized training partners and review the sixth edition of the PMBOK.

To fulfill the education requirement, you can sign up for PMI’s course on project management basics. This course meets the CAPM-required 23 educational hours.

Can You Afford It?

The CAPM certification exam costs $225 for PMI members and $300 for nonmembers. These prices do not include the costs of CAPM training or exam preparation courses. Training course prices vary depending on the program and organization. Generally, the cost of CAPM bootcamps, training courses and classes ranges between $200 and $500.

The current CAPM certification exam is based on the sixth-edition PMBOK, which PMI members receive with their memberships. Nonmembers must purchase this guide if they want to use it to prepare for the exam. The cost of the PMBOK guide can vary depending on the retailer.

Does Your Company or Future Career Value or Require It?

Certification requirements vary depending on your employer, company and organization. If you aspire to work in a specific role or with a particular organization, consider researching the job requirements to see if they include CAPM certification.

Project management skills are in high demand across many industries and organizations. Earning a globally recognized certification can make you more marketable and increase your job opportunities.

Will Your CAPM Certification Pay Off?

Is PMI certification worth it? We think so, and starting with the CAPM credential is a great first step.

There’s a rising global demand for project managers across many industries. A 2021 report from PMI projects that the global economy will add 25 million new project jobs by 2030. To keep up with this demand, 2.3 million professionals would need to enter the project management field every year until 2030, indicating a steady demand that could create strong job security.

Moreover, even early-career project management professionals earn relatively high salaries, according to the results of a salary survey by PMI. In the U.S., project managers with less than three years of experience earn a median annual salary of $78,279.

Earning your CAPM certification can be a vital stepping stone in your career. CAPM certification can help with career advancement and increase your earning potential.

Frequently Asked Questions About CAPM Certification

How much does CAPM certification cost?

The CAPM certification exam costs $300 for non-PMI members and $225 for PMI members. This price does not include the cost of training or other study materials, which vary in cost depending on the provider.

What is the difference between PMP and CAPM certification?

Both are PMI certifications. CAPM certification serves entry-level project management professionals. The PMP designation is reserved for more experienced project managers. The CAPM credential fulfills the PMP’s educational requirements, making it a great stepping stone.

Is the CAPM exam hard?

The CAPM exam includes 150 multiple-choice questions and needs to be completed within the three-hour time limit. Some test-takers find the exam quite challenging. PMI recommends using a combination of study methods to prepare.

