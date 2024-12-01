Capitol Health Shareholders Approve Integral Diagnostics Merger

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. (AU:IDX) has released an update.
Capitol Health Limited shareholders have overwhelmingly approved a merger with Integral Diagnostics Limited, moving forward with a scheme of arrangement that received 94.86% of shareholder support. The merger now awaits court approval and informal clearance from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. Once finalized, the merger promises to enhance Capitol Health’s diagnostic imaging services across Australia.
