News & Insights

Stocks

Capitol Health Shareholders Approve Integral Diagnostics Merger

December 01, 2024 — 09:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. (AU:IDX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Capitol Health Limited shareholders have overwhelmingly approved a merger with Integral Diagnostics Limited, moving forward with a scheme of arrangement that received 94.86% of shareholder support. The merger now awaits court approval and informal clearance from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. Once finalized, the merger promises to enhance Capitol Health’s diagnostic imaging services across Australia.

For further insights into AU:IDX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.