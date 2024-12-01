News & Insights

Capitol Health Announces Merger Plans with Integral Diagnostics

December 01, 2024 — 08:18 pm EST

Capitol Health Limited (AU:CAJ) has released an update.

Capitol Health Limited is moving forward with a proposed merger with Integral Diagnostics Limited through a scheme of arrangement, offering Capitol shareholders 0.12849 new IDX shares for each Capitol share held. This merger would give Capitol shareholders approximately 37% ownership of the resulting combined entity, assuming no ineligible shareholders. The final voting results will be announced shortly after the meeting.

