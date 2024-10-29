Capital Power Declares Quarterly Dividends for 2024

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) has released an update.

Capital Power Corporation has announced its quarterly dividend of $0.6519 per common share, payable on January 31, 2025. Additionally, dividends have been declared for various series of its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, all of which are eligible for enhanced dividend tax credits in Canada.

