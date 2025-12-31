Capital Power (CPX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Capital Power Corp (TSX: CPX.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.54, changing hands as low as $58.51 per share. Capital Power Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPX's low point in its 52 week range is $41.87 per share, with $73.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.