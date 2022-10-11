Capital Power Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CPX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Capital Power Corp (TSX: CPX.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.14, changing hands as low as $43.56 per share. Capital Power Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPX's low point in its 52 week range is $36.65 per share, with $51.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.44.

