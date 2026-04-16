Capital One Financial's Preferred Stock, Series I Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRI shares, versus COF:
Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I :
Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.
In Thursday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: COF.PRI) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are down about 0.5%.
Also see: Advertising Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of IM
Closed End Funds List
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.