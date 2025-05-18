Capital One Financial Completes Acquisition Of Discover Financial Services

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) announced that it has completed its acquisition of Discover Financial Services.

In February 2024, Capital One Financial Corp. agreed to acquire Discover Financial Services (DFS) in an all-stock transaction valued at $35.3 billion.

The acquisition was approved by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on April 18, 2025, and by the Delaware State Bank Commissioner on December 18, 2024. Stockholders of Capital One and Discover voted in favor of the deal on February 18, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.