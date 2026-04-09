Capital One Completes Brex Buyout, Boosts Digital Payments Strategy

Capital One Financial Corporation COF has completed its previously announced acquisition of Brex after securing all required customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. The acquisition significantly strengthens Capital One’s strategic expansion into the business payments and AI-driven financial software space.



Brex is a leading AI-native financial platform that integrates corporate cards, expense management software and banking services into a single ecosystem. Its platform leverages AI to automate workflows, streamline expense reviews and enable secure, real-time payments for businesses.

Capital One - Brex Deal Details & Strategic Rationale

Per the agreement, Capital One paid approximately $2.56 billion in cash and issued approximately 10.7 million shares of its common stock for Brex. The cash portion is subject to customary post-closing adjustments.



The acquisition is expected to result in $950 million of transaction-related costs for Capital One over the next three years, including deal expenses, integration efforts and retention compensation.



The purchase price allocation remains provisional, with nearly 80% attributed to goodwill. A sum of $500 million has been allocated to capitalized software, to be amortized over three years, and $350 million to other identifiable intangible assets, to be amortized over five years.



At the time of the deal announcement, Capital One indicated that the acquisition would not alter the expected pace or magnitude of its quarterly share repurchase program. As of Dec. 31, 2025, $14.1 billion of authorization remained available for repurchase.



The acquisition aligns with Capital One’s long-term strategy of building a technology-driven financial ecosystem. By integrating Brex’s AI-powered capabilities, the company is expected to enhance innovation in corporate payments and spend management, enabling businesses to operate with greater speed, control and efficiency through automated workflows, real-time visibility and reduced manual processes.

COF’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Capital One Financial have lost 17.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 19.8%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, COF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Acquisitions by Some Other Finance Companies

Earlier this month, Associated Banc-Corp ASB completed the previously announced all-stock acquisition of American National Corporation for $604 million. In connection with the merger, the company announced the appointment of Wende Kotouc, co-CEO and co-chairperson of American National Bank, to its board of directors. Kotouc assumed the role on April 1, 2026.



The acquisition of American National aligns with phase 2 of ASB’s strategic plan, announced in 2023 and completed in March 2025, to improve operating efficiency and bolster its balance sheet. The plan focused on driving growth through customer acquisition and deepening relationships.



Another development this month is a significant move by Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN to deepen its presence in digital assets. The company announced plans to acquire 250 Digital, an active cryptocurrency investment management firm spun out of CoinFund. The acquisition includes 250 Digital’s investment team and its liquid cryptocurrency strategies, marking a strategic step toward expanding the company’s digital asset platform.



Franklin Resources is launching a dedicated unit, Franklin Crypto, to scale its institutional digital asset capabilities. Following the deal closure, the new unit will integrate crypto-native investment expertise with its global distribution network to target institutional investors across the rapidly expanding digital asset market.



This development builds on Franklin Resources’ ongoing efforts in digital assets, where it managed approximately $1.8 billion through its digital asset platform as of Dec. 31, 2025. The addition of 250 Digital’s strategies enhances BEN’s active management capabilities while broadening its suite of crypto- and blockchain-based investment offerings.

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Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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